Franklin - Bruce D. Simmons, Jr., age 59 of Franklin, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2pm. Visitation will be from 2pm until 6pm Saturday and after 6am Sunday here at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County he was the son of the late Bruce D. Simmons, Sr. and JoAnn Russell Simmons who resides in Franklin. He was an employee of Bando USA, Inc where was a mechanical and electrical engineer. Bruce was a Kentucky Colonel and started the Simpson County Amateur Radio Club in Simpson County. His hobbies included woodworking and gun collecting.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife - Amanda Hudson Simmons of Franklin; his son - Shadwick Simmons (Meagan) of Alvaton; sister - Deborah McGregor (Wayne) of Danville, Virginia; grandchildren - Emerson, Mackenzie and Grant Simmons. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
