Franklin, KY - Mr. Bruce Marcum Jones, age 82, of Franklin, KY, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at 8:23 AM at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Facility in Bowling Green, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetary with a celebration of life memorial service to be held at a later date.
Bruce was born December 23, 1937 in Warren Co., KY, to the late Joab Jones and the late Bertie Millie Raymer Jones. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Onell Lawrence, Bernie Ray Jones, Otis Jones, Bernice Jones, Joe Dale Jones, Larry Glenn Jones and 4 sisters, Mazie Jones Henon, Lucille Taylor, Helen Johnson, and Ethel Elmore.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Glenda Shepard Jones; a son, Scott Jones of Bowling Green, KY; a daughter, Jamie Spugnardi (Nick) of Bowling Green, KY; 2 grandchildren, Chris Key (Mindy), and Allison Bemiss (Daniel); 4 great-grandchildren, Caroline Key, Elijah Bemiss, Caleb Key, and Jonah Bemiss; a mother-in-law, Helen Aton of Franklin, KY; 3 sisters-in-law, Helen Pearson (L.J.), Brenda Perdue (Freddie) of Franklin, KY, and Betty Toney of Portland, TN, and several special nieces and nephews.
Bruce was a member of the Richardsville and Franklin Church of Christ. He graduated from Richardsville High School in 1956. He was retired from the U.S. Army National Guard with the rank of First Sergeant and was also retired owner and operator of the Franklin Wrecker Service. He enjoyed serving as a member of the American Legion Post 62 and VFW 5706. Bruce loved being with his family and friends, telling a good story to anyone willing to listen, and he had the biggest heart for serving others. His stories will be missed, but his love will live on forever in the lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Simpson County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 1043 Franklin, KY 42135.
