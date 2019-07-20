BOWLING GREEN – Brunelle E. Flowers, 93, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Elease Flowers. Brunelle was born on May 8, 1926 in Ludowici, Georgia. She retired from General Motors, and was preceded in death by two daughters, Vickie Robison and Sharon "Suzie" Inglis. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Inglis (Marie) and Frederick Inglis (Teena), a sister, Ruth McIntosh, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog Cricket. Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.