Clarksville, Tennessee - Buford Cook Jr. was born July 2, 1938, in Warren County, Kentucky and departed this life in the company of family and friends on September 9, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of his ancestral church, Stoney Point Baptist Church in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Although Buford was no longer able to attend, he cherished his history and connection to his home church. Locally, Buford attended Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Grove, KY.
On June 17, 1967, Buford married his lifelong partner, Willie Mae Brooks. During their 53 year union, they were blessed with two children and enjoyed time with family and friends.
Buford enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and became an Airborne paratrooper. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a combat medic as well as tours in Germany, Korea, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
During his illustrious military career, Buford was awarded the Bronze Star, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, several Good Conduct Medals, four (4) Overseas Service Bars, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After 20 years of service, Buford retired as a 1st Sergeant in 1976. Buford went on to graduate from Austin Peay State University. Following graduation, Buford was employed by the Clarksville Montgomery County School System. In addition to teaching Industrial Arts at Clarksville High School and New Providence Middle School, Buford also coached football for Clarksville High School.
Among friends, Buford was admired for being kind, warm-hearted and loyal. He often held court in his den, having spirited discussions and providing warm-hearted advice. Buford was preceded in death by his father Buford Cooke, Sr. and his mother Esther Cooke; and his brothers, Hollis Cecil Boards, Leroy Cooke, Joseph Cooke and Ralph Cooke.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Willie Mae Cook of Clarksville, TN; children Buford Cook, III (Melissa) of Lansing, KS and Christie Cook (Steven) of Greensboro, NC; and two grandchildren, Shelbie and Andrew Cook of Lansing, KS; siblings Nellie Shobe (Tommy) of Oakland, KY, Rosetta Johnson (Alvis) of Harrodsburg, KY, and Dollie Brents of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-laws Carolyn Cooke of Indianapolis, IN, Laura Cooke of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Deborah Cooke of Nicholsville, KY, Barbara Nathaniel (Guy Jr.) of Memphis, TN, Rosie Harriman and Georgia Francis of Kansas City, MO.
Buford will be terribly missed by a host of loving family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hooker Funeral Home, Clarksville, TN. Visitation will be held at Hooker Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, September 14 from 11 AM until 1 PM with the funeral services following. Interment at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY will be announced at a later date. The family request that all attendees wear masks.