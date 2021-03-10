Bowling Green - Buford Edmond Hogan, passed quietly away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital. Buford was born in Edmonson County to the proud parents of Lonnie Hogan and Edna Bynum Hogan who preceded him in death.
He was a member and deacon of Otter Gap Baptist Church and a retired teacher from the Edmonson County School System. He spent many years working with special needs students and found his passion when he accepted the position of Homebound Instructor. He was a Navy veteran, enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger, and worked crossword puzzles daily. Also preceding him in death were two brothers: Ballard & Elmer Hogan and one sister, Dorothy Conner.
Left to cherish the memories shared through the years is his wife, Wanda L. Hogan, one son, Stanley Hogan (Linda) and one daughter, Rhonda Martin (Bob). He was also fortunate to instill many life lessons and love to David Benningfield and Jennifer Benningfield. He has one grandchild, Tricia Wood, a special friend, Tyler Blair, and Tyler's son, Jase Blair, and one sister, Thelma Blanton. Those that were fortunate to cross his path were blessed by his ability to teach and love.
There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Arrangements for his cremation and other details have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home.