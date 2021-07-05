Buford “Pete” Reynolds, 95, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, July 2 at Morningside Assisted Living. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Fowler and Jewel Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Reynolds.
Mr. Reynolds was an automobile salesman at Force-Wallace Ford of Bowling Green and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.
Mr. Reynolds was a member of Goshen Masonic Lodge of Alvaton, Kentucky and the Rizpah Shriners of Madisonville, Kentucky.
His survivors include his son, Michael Reynolds (Becky) of Raleigh, N.C. and his sister-in-law, Shirley Brown of Bowling Green.
Graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 7 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.