Bowling Green – Burness Eugene Hall, 81 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, February 13, 2022 surrounded by his family. The Ellington, Missouri native was a son of the late Clarence and Estelle Hedrick Hall. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Joy, Dennis and Billy Hall and two sisters, Frieda Cleghorn and Barbara Anderson. Burness was employed for General Motors as a utility trainer and was a Baptist. Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife Delories Hall; one son, Jim Hall and Lisa; one grandchild, Courtney Lea Byler and husband Aaron; one great grandchild, Sienna Byler; several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Bethel United Methodist Church 4800 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, Ky 42103
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.