Bowling Green - C. Peter Mahurin, age 83 of Bowling Green, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Grayson County native was born on September 21, 1938 to the late Clarence and Lora-Nell Mahurin. He was married for over fifty years to his adoring wife, Dixie Cann Mahurin.
Pete grew up on a rural farm in Short Creek. He was a selfless, simple man that never wanted recognition. He often referred to his childhood, life lessons that awarded him great successes throughout his career. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts - Chemistry degree. He taught high school math and physics, took a risk and wrote a letter to apply for a financial adviser position with Hillard Lyons in 1968. Pete didn't have a business degree, or have influential contacts. However, he had common sense and determination, and later became one of Hillard Lyons', which later merged with Baird, top producers.
He used an "old school" approach to business development. He earned the trust and respect of his clients, and was currently the Director and Financial Advisor for Baird Private Wealth Management. He also served on the board of directors for Tennessee Valley Authority, Houchens Industries, Albany Bancorp, Cecilia Bancorp, Jackson Financial and Gray Construction. He earned his Honorary Doctorate in 2009 from Lindsey Wilson College, and was named Philanthropist of the Year by Western Kentucky University in 2011.
Pete had a heart of gold, and made countless contributions to those less fortunate, to universities, churches and charities. Through the years, he and his wife, Dixie, valued the benefits of education, and was distinguished in 2017 by the WKU Board of Regents designation of the Mahurin Honors College.
Of all his accomplishments, his greatest achievement was when he found the Lord as an adult at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Grayson County. Pete later joined Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and was a devoted and faithful member until his passing.
Besides his wife Dixie, he leaves to honor his memory, his daughter whom he cherished, Sarah Jo Mahurin (Matthew Mutter); his beautiful granddaughter, June Caroline Mutter; three brothers, Dr. A. John Mahurin, James Mahurin and Joseph Mahurin; his brother-in-law, Dann Cann (Kathi); dear colleagues, Shannon Vitale (Mike) and Sue Badgett (Brown), along with several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 3 - 7 PM, Friday, October 29 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 10 am - 12 pm, Saturday, October 30 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, 396 Morgantown Road, Brownsville, KY 42210. The funeral service will be at 12 pm, Saturday, October 30 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171, Mahurin Honors College or Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, c/o WKU Foundation, 292 Alumni Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
