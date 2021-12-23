Bowling Green - Born May 29, 1948 in Manhattan, Kansas, Vi's childhood home was Leonardville, Kansas. Vi was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and retired from Ramsey Oil and Mobile Home Supplies. She served as the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #13 Auxillary in Bowling Green and served as the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police State Auxillary Lodge President and Auxillary Lodge Executive Board Member.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents Donald E and Isola M. Ford of Leonardville, KS, a sister, Donita Naureth of Manhattan. KS, an infant son, William John Scott, and her husband of 43 years, Martin D. Scott, Jr.
She is survived by a son, Martin Dock Scott, III and wife Stephanie of Bowling Green, a daughter A. Amber Scott Belt and husband Eric of Bowling Green, a daughter Autumn A. Scott and partner John of Clarksville. TN, a sister Janet Bradfield of Leonardville, KS, a dear friend, Mike Boughner of Bowling Green, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and a large, loving extended family.
Vi's family will honor her memory at a private graveside service.With deepest gratitude the family requests expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in Vi's memory to the Bowling Green Humane Society, American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
