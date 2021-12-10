Bowling Green – C.W. “Red” Lemster, 93, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence. The Valparaiso, Indiana native was a son of the late Clarence J. Lemster and Lucille Brady Lemster and was preceded in death by a special cousin, Arlene Meyer. Mr. Lemster attended high school both in Chicago, IL and Portage, IN. He was a Korean War Navy veteran, a dock foreman for Bethlehem Steel and a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Glen Lily. He served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana Farm Bureau and was a member of the Indiana State Champion Bowling Team. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Lemster; two sons, Jeffry of Lexington and Matthew of Smiths Grove; one daughter, Deronda Lindsey; six grandchildren, Brandon Landgrebe, Valerie Warnell, Joel Lemster, Cathryn Landgrebe, Rachel Rich and Paige Pugh; fifteen great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lenna Dixon and Dewilla Sparkman; a cousin, Pat Ariel; a chosen daughter, Debbie Shebesh; and a very dear niece, Sharon Ison. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.