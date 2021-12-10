Bowling Green – C.W. “Red” Lemster, 93, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence. The Valparaiso, Indiana native was a son of the late Clarence J. Lemster and Lucille Brady Lemster and was preceded in death by a special cousin, Arlene Meyer. Mr. Lemster attended high school both in Chicago, IL and Portage, IN. He was a Korean War Navy veteran, a dock foreman for Bethlehem Steel and a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Glen Lily. He served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana Farm Bureau and was a member of the Indiana State Champion Bowling Team. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Lemster; two sons, Jeffry of Lexington and Matthew of Smiths Grove; one daughter, Deronda Lindsey; six grandchildren, Brandon Landgrebe, Valerie Warnell, Joel Lemster, Cathryn Landgrebe, Rachel Rich and Paige Pugh; fifteen great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lenna Dixon and Dewilla Sparkman; a cousin, Pat Ariel; a chosen daughter, Debbie Shebesh; and a very dear niece, Sharon Ison. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.