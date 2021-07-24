Bowling Green - Calvin E. Hudson, age 89, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died Friday, Jul 23, 2021 at 6 a.m. at Greenwood Nursing. He was born in Warren County, Kentucky to the late Hughie and Jennie Hudson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Hudson.
Calvin was the owner of Hudson Wholesale for 50 years. He was a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ, of which he served as Bible school teacher, a deacon, and an elder for over 40 years. Calvin also preached at several local congregations over the years.
Survivors include his son Calvin Duane Hudson (Terrie) of Rockfield, Kentucky, and a daughter Vivian C. Hudson of Salem, Massachusetts. Two grandsons Alan Duane Hudson (Shala) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Alex Daniel Hudson (Stefani) of Homewood, Alabama. Five great-grandchildren, Iyla, Campbell, Everly, Baker, and Gwennie Hudson. Several nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins also survive.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. With burial to follow in the Penns Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery.