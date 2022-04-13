Bowling Green - Ms. Cameron Koven Pauquette, age 65, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green located at 1003 State Street Bowling Green, KY 42101 on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive visitors and friends at 2:00 PM until time of service. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Cameron was born April 16, 1956, in Bowling Green, KY to the late Bill and Dot Koven.
She is survived by her children, Meredith Pauquette and Will Pauquette both of Bowling Green, KY, and a brother, Scott (Debbie) Koven of Cincinnati, OH.
Cameron was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1974. She attended the University of Alabama and belonged to the Kappa-Delta Sorority. Cameron was a devoted and loving mother. She loved her family and friends and had a big support network of friends who loved her. She had a caring and compassionate heart and loved her children dearly. Cameron loved planting and tending to her flower garden and traveling to the beach.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or The American Cancer Society.
