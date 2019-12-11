Bowling Green - Camile Rhea Basham, 48, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the daughter of Jerry and Carolyn Basham. Camile was born on June 27, 1971 in Warren County, KY. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ. Camile was survived by her parents; Jerry and Carolyn Basham, her brother, Kerby Basham, a niece, Serena Basham, a great niece, Athena Shobe and good friends David and Sherri Moore. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3:00 until 8:00 pm and Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 am.
