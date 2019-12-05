Bowling Green - Camille "Hank" A. Picciano, Dec. 9, 1919 - Nov. 18, 2019.
Camille "Hank" A. Picciano passed away suddenly at Greenview Hospital on November 18, 2019, just three weeks shy of the surprise 100th birthday party that was being planned to honor him. Most recently a two-year resident at the Morningside Assisted Living Facility, Hank lived in Bowling Green, KY for 44 years.
Hank was the oldest son of 10 siblings from Italian immigrants and was the first born in America in 1919 (in Jeannette, Pennsylvania). He was a sergeant in the Army during WWII and served with four other members of his immediate family. He was honorably discharged in 1946 after serving for 40 months. Hank used the GI Bill to go to college, achieved his CPA and worked his entire career as an accountant, first in Pennsylvania, then moved to a new job in Dayton, OH in 1965. That company promoted him and sent him to Bowling Green in 1975 where he ultimately retired in 1983 as the controller of the AMCA manufacturing facility.
Even after retirement he continued to work part-time including many years as a tax consultant at H&R Block and then as an accountant for another 10+ years at Camping World. He finally fully retired in 2008 at the age of 88, but only because he needed to provide home care to his war-time sweetheart, Peg, who preceded him in death in 2013. During their 69 years of marriage, Hank and Peg enjoyed many activities with their close friends including ballroom dancing, bridge card clubs and various volunteer organizations.
Hank was an active member of Holy Spirit Church and served in numerous capacities, including President of the Parish Council. Hank was also the oldest and longest member of the Knights of Columbus which he joined in 1942 and was knighted in 1957. He served three terms as Grand Knight, District Deputy for three years, and Admiral of the Fr. Alexander Korte Assembly for five years. Throughout his entire life, Hank contributed greatly to his family, church, community and nation. He truly was a shining example of the Greatest Generation and an inspiration to many!
Hank is survived by his two sons, Tom (Cindy) Picciano of Palm Desert, CA and Tim (Cindy) Picciano of Dublin, OH; triplet grandchildren, Regina (Jake) Stoops, Dr. Antonio (Melissa) Picciano, and Nick (Dr. Amanda) Picciano; four great grandchildren, Carter Stoops, Antonio Picciano, Elliana Stoops, and Noah Stoops (with a fifth great grandson, Finnley Picciano, on the way); sister, Marie Gramlich, and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family offers the following suggestions for any memorial donations: Knights of Columbus, 760 Campbell Lane, Suite 106-232, Bowling Green, KY 42104; or Honor Flight Columbus at honorflightcolumbus.org, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. If you would like the family to receive notification of your gift, please request notice be sent to Tim Picciano, 4482 Dunleary Dr., Dublin, OH 43017.