San Diego - It is with his family's heavy heart that Captain Everette Dale Deweese died after a long and brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, August 18, 2019.
Dale was born in Bowling Green, Ky to Willie E. And Viola Deweese, Dec. 26, 1933. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen of sixty-two years, his daughters: Joan (Dixie) Mays, Ellisville, MO and Michelle (Joe) Yanda, Carlesbad, CA; five grandchildren, Jonathan Mays, Ellen K. Mays, Adam, Ryan, and Davis Yanda; seven siblings: Frances Perdue Franklin, KY, Charles Weldon (Penny) Deweese Franklin, KY, Patty (Bobby) Jennett Franklin, KY, Phyllis (Cliff) Wilson, Hardeeville, SC, Terry (Joe) Hagerman, Bowling Green, Ky, Joe (Bonnie) Deweese, Franklin, Ky, Larry (Tyra) Bowling Green, KY; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Dale attended the University of Kentucky before deciding to join the Navy in 1954. He attended boot camp at the Great Lakes training facility in Chicago. He then attended Fighter Control School where he was selected for the Naval Aviation Cadet Program. Afterwards, he attended flight training at NAS Pensacola, FLA earning a commission to Ensign and the Gold Aviator Wings that would take him around the world. In 1957, he was transferred to Quonset NAS in Rhode Island, then to Oceana, VA, Kingsville, Texas, and to Monterey, CA where he attended the Military Post Graduate School earning a degree in Engineering.
In 1963 Dale transferred to Miramar NAS in San Diego. He was assigned to Strike Fighter 211, nicknamed the Fighting Checkmates where he flew the Vought F-8 Crusader and was deployed to the USS Hancock. During his tour with the VF211, Dale flew 149 combat missions into Vietnamese territory. His remembrance of that time was defined by his friends and fellow pilots who lost their lives. Dale was then transferred to the USS Roosevelt and assigned as the Flight Deck Officer. From there, he was relocated to Newport Rhode Island Where he attended the prestigious Naval War College and received his Master's Degree in International Affairs. Following his graduation in 1968, he returned to California assigned to Fighter Squadron 126 at Miramar where he served as Commanding Officer and flew the Tomcat F 14.
Over the next several years, Captain Deweese was assigned as Commanding Officer of the USS St Louis, served as Commodore for the Amphibious Squadron 1 and then was assigned as Executive Officer of the Pacific Fleet until his retirement in 1986.
Subsequent to his service with the US Navy, Dale worked within the Department of Environmental Health's Hazmat Division in San Diego County. He took great pride in his work, achieving his Registered Environmental Health Specialist Certificate.
Following ten years with the county, Dale retired, traveled extensively, and became an active volunteer, serving as president of the Military Officers Association, San Diego Chapter. He also served as a docent on the USS Midway and at the SanDiego Maritime Museum where he enjoyed giving tours and educating the young and old about the maritime history of San Diego.
Dale also rediscovered the joy of oil painting and explored several painting styles, focusing on landscapes, portraits and seascapes. A gifted and professional artist, he won many awards for his work.
A celebration of life was held at St Magdalene Church, San Diego, Aug 28, 2019, followed by his burial at Miramar National Cemetery.
Dale was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was kind, generous, and lived an extraordinary life over the course of his 85 years. He is loved by all and will be deeply missed.