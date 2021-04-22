Bowling Green - Carey Wayne Hood, age 73, was born on April 4, 1948, in Bowling Green, KY, to the late Joe Frank and Helen Hood. He passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning on April 21, 2021, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green with his beloved children at his side.
Mr. Hood is survived by his son and daughter: Kevin (Angie) Hood and Ashley Marie Collins; two sisters: Shirley Lowe and Joann Haley; two granddaughters and five grandsons; and one great grandson.
Besides his parents, Carey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paula Marie Hood.
Mr. Hood was a member of the United States Marines, and a recipient of a Purple Heart medal while serving in Vietnam. He worked at Houchens until disability prevented him from continuing to work. Carey had a number of loves: motorcycles, swimming, working in the yard, and, during the 70's and 80's he was passionate about CB radios and was well known by his CB handle - Shotgun. But greater than any of those was his love for his family. He was also a believer and longtime member of Clear Fork Baptist Church.
There will be a public visitation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln). The interment service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.