Franklin - Carl B. Boyd, Jr., 82, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home in Franklin, Kentucky.
He was born on September 21, 1939, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to Carl Best and Hazel Mason Boyd, who preceded him in death. Carl attended Mt. Sterling schools and then received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Michigan, followed by a Master's Degree in History from the University of Kentucky. After teaching at Henderson Community College for 17 years, he returned to the University of Kentucky and received his Juris Doctorate degree with High Distinction. For the next 30 plus years, he practiced law, first in Henderson, Kentucky, and then in Tropic, Utah. Carl never really retired, but for some years had a "help your neighbors" practice.
He maintained his interest in history, writing a history of his hometown and then a history of the electric cooperative in Utah on whose board he served for almost 15 years before health problems forced a move back to Kentucky. Carl loved to travel and was a lifelong railroad enthusiast and an avid nature photographer. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 1997 and held various callings, especially loving his many years as a Sunday School teacher. He loved others and tried, however imperfectly, to show others the love that Christ showed us.
He loved his time in Tropic, Utah, finding a second hometown there full of warm, welcoming people. He had hoped to live out his years there looked over by the pink mountain and his neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Franklin Boyd.
Survivors include his true love, best friend, and constant companion of 47 years, Mary-Miller Clarke Boyd; his treasured three children, John C. Cheshire, III, of Lexington, Kentucky, Emily Mason Boyd Naylor (Adam) of Hunchy, Queensland, Australia, and Katherine Clarke Boyd Carter of Russellville, Kentucky; his dearly loved twelve grandchildren, Carl-Thomas Boyd Carter, Madeline Cheshire, Soul Naylor, Allyson Cheshire, Hadden Carter, Willow Carter, Lake Carter, Riley Naylor, Maya Hazel Naylor, Nara Carter, Zola Carter, and Harper Naylor.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (CST) Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, 604 Center Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. (EST) Monday, June 27, 2022, at Taul Funeral Home, 109 East Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Carl B. Boyd History Scholarship Fund, C/O SBSU, Box B, Tropic, Utah 84776.
