Bowling Green – Carl Stagner, 84, of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Hopkinsville, KY died at 12:33 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Swack and Rev. Dr. Don Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Christian County, KY he was born August 17, 1937 the son of the late Richard Melvin Stagner and Mae Lucille Sowell Stagner. Carl started his business career when he opened Carl’s Truck Shop and later expanded to Carl’s Truck & Trailer Repair located at N. Main Street and Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville, KY. He went on to become the service manager for Ruan Leasing in Elizabethtown, KY. He then moved to Bowling Green, KY where he owned and operated Carl’s Truck & Equipment Sales & Service until his retirement in 2008.
Carl served in the National Guard for seven years until being called into active-duty service with the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis in 1961.
Carl was a charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, KY. While he was living in Hopkinsville, KY he was a volunteer ambulance driver and a member of the Optimist Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Eugene Stagner.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Evelyn Kaye Simmons Stagner; his son: Randy (Jennifer) Stagner of Bowling Green, KY; his brothers: Richard Wayne (Eva) Stagner of Hopkinsville, KY and Terry Daniel (Jane) Stagner of Crofton, KY; his granddaughters: Miranda Kaye Stagner and Bobbie Leigh Stagner both of Bowling Green, KY; and his great grandson: Aidyn Clark Alexander.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the giver’s favorite charity.
