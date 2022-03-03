Bowling Green - Carlene J. Smith, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her son's residence with her family at her side. She was born on October 5, 1930, to Roy and Lizzy Jennett. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 67 years, Clifton "Smitty", her son, David, twin sister, Christine, and sisters, Molly and Mae and brothers, Joe and James.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Sharon) and Dennis (Rhonda); four grandchildren: Heather, Nathan, Chad (Brittney) and Emerald (Zach) and six great-grandchildren including Brinkley Matson and her last remaining brother-in-law, Jim Smith and Jim's wife, Wanda. Wanda was not only a sister-in-law but her care giver and dear friend.
Carlene retired from the BG Independent Schools after serving children at Dishman McGinnis and L.C. Curry Elementary Schools. She was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church and the Wise and Wonderful class.
Visitation for Carlene will be from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 and on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm with funeral services beginning at noon Saturday. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Woodburn Baptist Church Wise and Wonderful Class, Woodburn Baptist Church or Hosparus at 101 Riverwood, Suite B, Bowling Green, Ky 42103.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
