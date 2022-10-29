Bowling Green - Carlie Brumit, 99, of Bowling Green, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. The Allen County, KY native was a son of the late Willie and Minnie Johnson Brumit. He was also preceded in death by one brother, William "Alton" Brumit and three sisters, Winnie Palmer, Rachel Osborne and Lucy Brumit.
Mr. Brumit was a farmer and WWII Army veteran. He was a member of Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church where he served as song leader, adult Sunday school teacher and Deacon for 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Earline Neighbors Brumit; one daughter, Vickie Douglas (Roger); two sons, Malcom Brumit (Vonitta) and Mark Brumit (Makala, deceased); one sister, Dorothy Childers; two grandchildren, Ben Douglas and Makenize Murphy; one great granddaughter, Carlee Murphy; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial, and military honors, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their excellent care and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
