Bowling Green - Carlie Brumit, 99, of Bowling Green, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. The Allen County, KY native was a son of the late Willie and Minnie Johnson Brumit. He was also preceded in death by one brother, William "Alton" Brumit and three sisters, Winnie Palmer, Rachel Osborne and Lucy Brumit.