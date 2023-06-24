BOWLING GREEN – Carmen Grise, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 12,2023. She was born March 4, 1938, in Quality, KY. to John Verner (J.V.) and Beulah (Jenkins) Grise.
She was a graduate of Butler County High School. She worked as a surgical tech and then at Holley Carburetor. Carmen loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, shopping, and spending time with her nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Delila Wells, and beloved nephew Jeremy Grise.
She is survived by her siblings, Verner (Sue) Grise, Janice Miller, Sheila Kessler, Garnie (Karen) Grise, Sylvia (Charlie) Besse, Dwight (Tammy) Grise, Daniel (Vivian) Grise, Erlene (Larry) Grise-Owens, Pamela (Alan) Mastin, Ramona (Robert) Sweeney and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green. On July 1, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Donations may be made in Carmens name to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
