Rockfield, Kentucky - Carol Ann Ashby Hullett, 66, of Rockfield passed away on February 17 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. She was born and raised in the Chandler's Chapel community in Logan County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elsie Ashby. Carol was a graduate of Chandler's High School. She retired from Warren Rural Electric after over 30 years of service, where she created many lifelong friendships. She was a longtime member of Mars Hill Church of Christ, where she will be deeply missed. She loved watching the Yankees play and working on the farm. She was well-known for being an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted "Nana" to her five grandchildren. Carol was an inspiration to many for the way she bravely fought cancer during the final years of her life. She rarely complained, even during the times when the pain was at its worst. Her positive attitude and faith in God carried her through to the end.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Hullett; her daughters Stacy Ivey (John), Robbie Davis (Corey), and Callie Combs (Carson); her grandchildren Eli, Ashby, Catherine, Jack and Carol-Anne, all of Rockfield. She is also survived by her siblings Juanita Chyle, Linda Grubb, Ella Nash, Roger Ashby, and David Ashby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at JC Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green with burial to follow in Coley Cemetery in Hadley. Visitation will be Sunday, February 20 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and resume Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.