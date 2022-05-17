Bowling Green - Mrs. Carol Faye Burton, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Carol's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service is scheduled to be conducted at Fairview Cemetery on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Carol was born April 6, 1940, in Bowling Green, KY to the late Dan Armour and the late Lula Driver Armour.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doug Burton and her son, Danny Burton. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Lindsey (Barry) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Kyle Burton, Tyler Burton (Jessica), Hannah Burton, Madeline Lindsey Duncan (Jackson) and Grace Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Harper Burton; sister; Mary Willoughby; brother, Gary Armour (Jenny).
Carol was a lifelong beautician and buyer and seller of antiques. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog Schreck.
