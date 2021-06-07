Oakland – Carol D. Smith, 90 of Oakland passed peacefully surrounded by family at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Jim and Linda Stringfield Stratton and preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Stratton. She was the wife of the late Clarence “Buster” Smith. Carol was a member of Martinsville Baptist Church and Warren County Homemakers. Her survivors include her two daughters, Deborah Wilson (Ronnie) and Dianne McGinnis (Ed); her two sons, Michael Smith (Robin) and Bryant Smith (Gina); 11 grandchildren, Grant Wilson (Shauna), Brad Wilson (Tiffany), Ashley Wilson Turner (Brandon), Alexander Smith, Aaron Smith, Paul Smith, Mandy McGinnis Classon (Luke), Jennifer McGinnis Fitzgerald (Jayson), Eric Smith (Danielle), Tyler Smith (Brittni) and Bennett Smith; two step grandchildren, Emily Martin (Ronnie) and Ryan Howard (Olivia); 14 great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren; three sisters, Joanne Robertson of Morgantown, Mississippi, June Massey of Bowling Green and Sharon Kitchens of Montgomery, Alabama; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 am Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS