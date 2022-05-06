Bowling Green - Carol H. Law, 85, of Bowling Green passed away on May 5th, 2022. Her parents were Mae Holman Hatcher and Robert Marion Hatcher. Carol received BA, MA and Rank 1 degrees from Western Kentucky University. After teaching in Butler and Logan counties, she served as Media Specialist at Bowling Green Junior High School from 1970 to 1995. Carol was an active member of Eastwood Baptist Church, member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Warren County Retired Teachers and several professional organizations.
Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings Loy Delton Hatcher, Lowell Dwight Hatcher, Jimmy Douglas Hatcher, Melita Lynn Givens White and Bonita Redell Cardwell.
Survivors include her husband, Willard C. Law, son Brent Holman Law (Nancy) of Marietta, GA; daughter, Lori Law Herrick (Alan) of Rutherfordton, NC; grandchildren Tyler Law (McKenna) of Atlanta, GA, Emily McCraw (John) of Nashville, TN and Scott Herrick, Rutherfordton, NC; sister, Sandra Lee Hunt, of Morgantown, KY, special nieces and nephews and a great grandson arriving in August.
Visitation will be at the Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood St., starting at 10:00 AM Monday. Funeral service will be held at the church at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church benevolence fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
