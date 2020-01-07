Scottsville - Carol Faye Centers Harston, age 76, died Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Born in Allen County Kentucky, Carol was the daughter of the late Andrew Centers and Elene Centers Guy. Her brother Jerry Centers preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Harston of Scottsville they were married on November 9, 1963, her son, Chris Harston of Nashville, TN, two sisters, Katherine Marsh (Jerry) of Scottsville and Linda Hughes (Jerry) of Warner Robins, GA, and one brother, Richard Centers (Donna) of Scottsville.
Visitation will be Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Thursday from 7:00 to 11:00 AM.
Funeral Services will be Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Donation may be made to Gideon's International.
