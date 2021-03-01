Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Barren River at Bowling Green affecting Warren County. Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County. Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County. .Heavy rain from the weekend will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening, or as conditions warrant. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CST Monday was 34.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.5 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, US 231 at Russellville Road and the William Natcher Parkway interchange floods. Morgantown High School is cutoff. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Water approaches KY 403 on opposite side of town near levy. Travel is difficult into town. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.2 feet on 05/21/1983. &&