Bowling Green – Carol Jean Morgan, age 88, passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green Born on June 5, 1932 the Allen County native was the daughter of the late Eva Boyd Piper and Bill Bransford Piper. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph R. Morgan, sons Danny J. Morgan and Terry L. Morgan, sisters, Ruby “Tudy” Leo and Willa Dean Bartley and one brother, Douglas B. Piper. Carol is survived by her son, Jeff R. Morgan, grandchildren, Jill M. Schardein (and former husband Don), Tracie M. Harrell (John), Joshua L. Morgan and Andrew C. Morgan, great-grandchildren, Jackson Harrell, Jillian Harrell, Morgan Schardein and Alex Morgan, nephews, Tod Cline and Scott Cline and niece, Dee Perry, her life-long friend Imogene Garmon and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday March 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.