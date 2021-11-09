Lexington – Carol Jean (Myles) Watson, 53, of Lexington, KY passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington after a courageous fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, A.L. Myles, Jr. and Margaret Sears Myles, a sister Cathy Anne Myles and brother Michael Eugene Myles. She is survived by her husband Dan Watson of Lexington. Carol enjoyed shopping, eating chocolate, and visiting with family and friends. She loved the color pink, always dressing and accessorizing in various shades of that color. She never met a stranger and was always interested in meeting new people. She spent several years caring for her parents during the last years of their lives, taking care of their home and meals. Once they entered skilled care facilities, she visited them multiple times during the day. She also made friends with other residents in the facilities and was a favorite of theirs also. One of her favorite visits was to her Uncle Paul Sears. She had tremendous love for family, who always came first in her life. Carol’s positive personality and genuine concern for others left an impression on everyone she encountered. Those who remain will miss her cheerful and upbeat attitude. It was during this time Dan came back into her life, and they married October 27, 2007. They enjoyed travelling and visiting family, never missing an opportunity to be present during holiday and family celebrations. They continued until her mobility forced them to decline. He then stood firmly by her side during the long and tough days of illness, being her advocate medically and emotionally. He has been a faithful caregiver and constant in her life and was definitely the love of her life. She was a member of Centenary Methodist church, attending faithfully for many years. She loved God, expressing a sincere, child-like faith on many occasions. Carol also loved her furbabies, having several cats over her lifetime. She truly viewed them as her babies, and devoted many resources to their care and well-being. Along with Dan, Carol leaves behind many to mourn her passing. Brothers Joe (Betty) Myles, and Paul (Monica) Myles, Sister-in-laws, Liz Trontz and Kathy Perkins, Brother-in-law Rick Watson (Louise Stephens) and mother-in-law, Ann Watson. Nephews, Clay Myles, Jim (Maria) Hughes, Adam (Kristine) Trontz, nieces Amanda Myles, Kaitlyn Myles, Brittany Hughes (John Sudlow) Rachel Trontz (Reilly Mulholland) and great nephews Camden Myles, Bennett Myles, Eamon Hughes and Isaiah Trontz, Aunt, Anne Binford, several cousins near and far. A family memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held in Lexington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice.
