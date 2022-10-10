Carol Joiner Simpson of Bowling Green, Kentucky went to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2022 at the age of 80 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her faithful husband of 61 years, Larry; her children: Sonya Simpson, Gina Simpson, and Randy Simpson (Sherry), all of Bowling Green; and her two granddaughters who knew her as “Nanny.” Carol is also survived by her siblings: Paul Joiner, Jr. (Melissa) of Bowling Green, Nellie Pickett of Glasgow, Naomi Mathews (Rodney) of Alvaton, and Martha Huffman of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Paul and Frances Joiner.
Carol was a faithful employee of Southcentral Bell /Bell South /AT&T for over thirty years, first as a friendly telephone operator, and then working in sales. She was a long-time member of the BG First Church of the Nazarene. Following her retirement, she enjoyed many hobbies: Gardening, canning, quilting, crocheting, sewing, cross-stitching, ceramics, cake decorating, solving puzzles, and cuddling with her grand-dog Bella. She loved traveling with family members to the Great Smoky Mountains. Carol never knew a stranger and loved to talk to everyone. Most of all, she was a selfless Christian lady who loved spending time with her family and friends, always looking for ways to thoughtfully take care of and serve others.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Wednesday October 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 12:00 PM with the burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
