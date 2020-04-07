Franklin - Mrs. Carol Mattei Houk, age 65 of Franklin, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held.
She was a native of Bowling Green and the daughter of the late Otto A. Mattei and Jean Haynes Mattei. Carol, along with her husband David, owned and operated The Cedars Flowers & Gifts for over 40 years. She was a proud graduate of Bowling Green High School as well as Western Kentucky University. In her spare time Carol loved playing golf with her friends.
Survivors include her husband - David Houk of Franklin; 1 son - Clinton Houk of Bowling Green; 2 brothers - Andy Mattei (Ginger) of Conroe, TX and Earl "Buddy" Mattei (Marilyn) of Melissa, TX along with several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
