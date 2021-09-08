Bowling Green – Carole Jean Bissell gained her wings on September 3, 2021, at 42 years of age. She was born in Wellsville, NY, on April 5, 1979.
Carole was a graduate of Warren East High School, Class of 1997. In her younger years Carole was employed by KFC, Burger King, and AFNI in Bowling Green, KY. Carole dedicated most of her life to being a loving and doting aunt to several nieces and nephews and a village of other children. Carole was a genuine, generous, and beautiful soul who possessed a heart of gold and who never met a stranger. Carole passionately loved God, her family, and her “fur babies.” Carole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Jean Bissell, and Arnold and Marguariete Harvey. Carole is survived by special friend and soulmate, Tiran Simmons, of Bowling Green, KY, her father, Michael (Jessie) Bissell, her mother, Janis (Christiffer) Burnam of Bowling Green, KY, her brother, Christopher (Stephanie) Bissell of Cecilia, KY, her sisters, Tina Bissell, Christine Wimpee, Lisa (David) Williams, Karen (Danny) Wells, Sherri (Jimmy) Helms, and Sasalyer Davidson, all of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, and cousins, and nieces and nephews, including Tre’von (Kennedy Bailey) Halsell of Bowling Green, KY, Telan Halsell of Bowling Green, KY, Zachary and Logan Bissell of Cecilia, KY, Kaleena Cage, Jenasis Halsell, and Dristen Bailey, all of Bowling Green, KY. Services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) with visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Funeral Service at 3 p.m.