Bowling Green - Caroline Caudill Jukes, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green. The Morehead, Kentucky native was born May 14, 1934 to the late Ira T. Caudill and Iva DeHart Caudill.
Mrs. Jukes was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green; a member of Daughters of the American Revolution; a member of the International Missions Board, having served as a missionary alongside her husband in the Bahamas; she was a very active Christian who loved to participate in her churches as the pianist, organist, Sunday School teacher and served in the Women's Missionary Union; she was an elementary and art public school teacher; she had a love and passion for people and sharing her faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen H. Jukes; and two brothers, Dr. Paul Caudill and Rev. Thomas Caudill.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Herbert B. Jukes; two sons, Jonathan H. Jukes (Pamela) of Bowling Green, and David H. Jukes of Palm Bay, Florida; daughters, Margaret Jukes Boone (Bruce) of Newark, Delaware, and Nancy Jukes Dunham (Paul) of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Katie Jukes, Sarah Boone, Benjamin Dunham, Hannah Margaret Jukes, and Luke Dunham; sister, Anne C. Whitt; a host of other relatives also survive.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. CST Sunday, June 6 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a funeral following at 4:00 p.m. CST Burial will be in Lee Cemetery in Morehead, Kentucky on Monday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.