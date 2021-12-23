Bowling Green - Carolyn Wolfe Brite, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 31, 1942 in Bowling Green. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband James W. Brite, her parents Walter and Martha Wolfe.
Carolyn was a retired nurse and member of the Presbyterian faith. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1960 and was a majorette. She worked at Holley Carburetor and Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital. James and Carolyn loved traveling and she especially loved her nephews.
Survivors include her sister Suzi Faulkner, two brothers David Wolfe (Anne) and John Wolfe, nephews Jeff Faulkner, Jason Faulkner (Cathy), Philip Wolfe, and a great nephew Aiden Faulkner and great niece Emma Faulkner.
A special thank you to her angelic caregivers, Brenda Thompson, Reda Henderson, Linda Massey, Tammy Young, Lori Murphy, Ruba Alahdal and Dustin Blair. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday at 12:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Charity of Your Choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.