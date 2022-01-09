...Slick Spots May Develop on Area Roadways Tonight and into the
Monday Morning Commute...
Behind the rain that fell earlier today temperatures are expected
to dip into the lower-mid 30s this evening and into the 20s by
midnight...bottoming out in the teens for the morning commute.
Though gusty winds will help to dry off the roads, any residual
water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots,
especially on less traveled and sheltered roads.
Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time for the
Monday morning rush. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio
and your local media for the latest updates.
Scottsville - Carolyn C. Grimes, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at her son's residence. The Richeliue, KY native was a former employee of Kroger, Holley Carburetor and Wal-Mart and a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Barney Albert Conley and Alta Lillian Thomason Conley and wife of the late James Darrell Grimes.
She is survived by 4 sons: Edwin "Eddie" Moore (Tammy) and Kristipher Jon Watt (Lorre), all of Bowling Green, KY; Dustin Grimes (Brittany) and Cody Grimes (Kelsey), all of Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Tonya Moore Smith, Scottsville, KY; 1 step daughter: Dawn Guess (Wayne), Scottsville, KY; 1 step son: James Darrell Grimes (Amanda), Rockfield, KY; 1 brother: Michael Conley (Nancy), Murray, KY; 4 sisters: Elaine Butler, Louisville, KY; Gayle Alkire, Palm Coast, FL; Belinda Graham, Boyce Community; Pam Price (Michael), Auburn, KY; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 sister: Nancy Laverne Conley.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kaleb Anderson officiating and burial in Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Harmony Cemetery Fund or a Fund for Darrell and Carolyn's monument. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
