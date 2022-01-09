Scottsville - Carolyn C. Grimes, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at her son's residence. The Richeliue, KY native was a former employee of Kroger, Holley Carburetor and Wal-Mart and a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Barney Albert Conley and Alta Lillian Thomason Conley and wife of the late James Darrell Grimes.

She is survived by 4 sons: Edwin "Eddie" Moore (Tammy) and Kristipher Jon Watt (Lorre), all of Bowling Green, KY; Dustin Grimes (Brittany) and Cody Grimes (Kelsey), all of Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Tonya Moore Smith, Scottsville, KY; 1 step daughter: Dawn Guess (Wayne), Scottsville, KY; 1 step son: James Darrell Grimes (Amanda), Rockfield, KY; 1 brother: Michael Conley (Nancy), Murray, KY; 4 sisters: Elaine Butler, Louisville, KY; Gayle Alkire, Palm Coast, FL; Belinda Graham, Boyce Community; Pam Price (Michael), Auburn, KY; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 sister: Nancy Laverne Conley.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kaleb Anderson officiating and burial in Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Harmony Cemetery Fund or a Fund for Darrell and Carolyn's monument. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com