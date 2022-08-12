Bowling Green - Carolyn Colleen Vessels, 71, of Alvaton, KY passed away, Friday August 12, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Carolyn was a native of Ft. Knox, KY and born September 15, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Ethel McGee.
Carolyn was one of the very first nurse practitioner's in Southern Kentucky, having worked for the BGWC Health Dept. She was a member of the Creative Quilters Group and My Heritage Quilt Society where she made quilts for Hospice patients and sick children. She was also a member of the Middle Tennessee Gem & Mineral Society.
Survivors include her husband the love of her life, having celebrated 50 years of marriage this year Mike Vessels. Two precious sons Clayton Vessels (Andrea) and Eric Vessels (Alina) and one sister Linda Willis. Five wonderful grandchildren Marleigh Vessels, Arlo Vessels, Jagger Vessels, Baylor Vessels and Declan Vessels.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
