Bowling Green - Carolyn Faye (Cherry) Barnard, age 76, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born September 21, 1945 to the late William Blackburn Cherry and Virginia (Ezell) "Ginny" Cherry. She was retired from General Motors, and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Carolyn was a WKU Graduate. During her time at WKU, she was involved in the Kappa Delta Chapter and was a WKU cheerleader. She was a devoted mother, Mee-Mee and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Cherry. Her memories will be cherished by her sons, Scott Barnard (Shelia) of Bowling Green and Brian Barnard (Cammie) of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Morgan Henderson (Zach) and Emily Barnard; nieces and nephews, Sande Burnett, Kelley Cherry, Julie Livesay and Sarah Howard.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Missions.
