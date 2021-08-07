Bowling Green - Carolyn Faye Mooneyhan of Bowling Green, passed away on August 6, 2021 at the age of 66. Preceded in death by her parents Betty Belcher and Virgil Mooneyhan, Carolyn is survived by her brothers Terrill, Billy (Diane), Ricky (Carol Sue) Mooneyhan; sisters Darlene (Jackie), Linda Spinks (Steve) and several nieces & nephews.
Carolyn was a machine operator at Fruit of the Loom for many years. She was talented at building most anything, sewing and crafts. Carolyn loved reading a good book and spending time with her family. Visitation will begin Mon. Aug.9 from 4-8pm and again after 9 am on Tues. until the time of the chapel service at 11:30am all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green.