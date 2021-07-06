Bowling Green – Carolyn Frances Stice, 81, of Alvaton entered into rest Monday, July 5, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Carolyn was a Warren Co. native and born December 12, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Stice and parents Carl and Nellie Moulder Holman, sister Ruth Ann Watt and brother-in-law Hillary Willoughby. Carolyn was a retired factory worker at Cutler Hammer/Eaton Corp. She was a member of Plano Baptist Church and Rocky Springs Homemakers. Survivors include her two sons Roger Stice (Vicki) and Tessie Wayne Stice and her sister Brenda Willoughby. Three grandchildren Sabrina Stice, Brandon Stice (Jenny) and Jordan Stice (Jeanna). Four great-grandchildren Mason, Roland, Ryder and Remington Stice. Niece Michelle Webb (Todd), nephews, Steve Willoughby (Evelyn) and Kevin Willoughby (Cathy) and Dale Crick. Also her special dog “Misty.” Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and Friday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
