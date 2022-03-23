Bowling Green - Carolyn Harlan, 95, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
The Scottsville, KY native was the daughter of the late Will and Bertha Harris Walker and was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Harlan; two brothers, Billy Walker and Ray "Soup" Walker; a nephew, Tommy Walker and two granddaughters, Evie Margaret Littrell and Caroline Littrell.
Carolyn was a secretary for T.C. Cherry Elementary School, a member of Scottsville United Methodist Church prior to moving her membership to Broadway United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 60 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women for over 70 years. Carolyn had many friends and never met a stranger. She formed an immediate bond with anyone who was from Scottsville or associated with T.C. Cherry School.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Leslie Kaye Littrell (Robert); a son, Steve Harlan (Kim); five grandchildren, Ben Littrell (Marriah), Bailey Littrell, Peter Harlan, Brian Harlan and Kent Harlan; two great grandchildren, Tony Littrell and John Littrell; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Carolyn requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Adoption Fund at Broadway UMC, 1323 Melrose Street, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Six Treasures Ministries, P O Box 21786, Lexington, KY 40522.
