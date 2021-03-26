Bowling Green - Carolyn Means, 80, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. The Portland, Oregon native was the daughter of the late Clara Margaret Anderson Seydell and Enos Frederick Seydell.
Ms. Means was a clinical psychologist and an instructor at Pitt Community College in Greenville, NC. She graduated from East Carolina University with a master's degree. During her time in Bowling Green, she attended Hillvue Heights Baptist Church and she participated in many different ministries.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann Means-Powell (Dan); son, Michael Means (Molly); eight grandchildren, Matthew Powell, Laura Kate Powell, Joshua Powell, Samuel Means, Seth Means, Spence Means, Luke Means, and Ethan Means.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.