Bowling Green, KY – Carolyn S. Thomas (Johnson), daughter of Ches and Margie Johnson (Brown), passed away April 5, 2021 at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mike; their sons and her daughters-in-law, Chris and Kim Thomas of Ooltewah, TN and Patrick and Rebecca Thomas of Temple, TX; her sister Linda Korn; and 10 grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law.
Born and raised in Bowling Green, Carolyn was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church. A proud member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, she helped reestablish the Epsilon Zeta chapter at Western Kentucky University. A strong, independent woman unafraid to speak her mind with a smile, she always had a kind word for a stranger and desire to help those in need. Her wisdom, strong hand and love for life provided those around her with inspiration to achieve more. At home, she was a devoted wife, fierce protector of her family, passionate gardener, especially her violets and tomatoes, a marvelous cook and seamstress. Carolyn was a woman of great faith. She was in awe of God’s creation, loved her family, her friends, her sorority and had a passion for caring for those around her. Her sense of humor was clever and her love for her husband has inspired her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carolyn’s honor to Sigma Kappa Foundation, attn: Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund, 695 Pro-Med Lane, Ste 300, Carmel, IN 46032 or online at https://sigmakappa.org/foundation/give/.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY with arrangements. Visitation will be in the Cone Funeral Home chapel on Thursday April 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will be Friday, April 9th at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.