Bowling Green - Carolyn Sue (Porter) Allred, age 72, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence in Bowling Green.
The New Madrid, Missouri native was born Saturday, January 21, 1950 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Cyrus B Porter and Harriet Elizabeth (Shy) Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Kirk.
She was a 1965 8th Grade graduate at Immaculate Conception Catholic School. She went on to graduate high school at New Madrid High School in 1969. She married her husband, Jerry Richard Allred on Saturday, May 29, 1971 in New Madrid, Missouri at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Her survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Richard Allred; daughters, Leslie Marie (Allred) Griffis (Mike) and Amanda Sue Allred; sisters, Lynette Fowler (Tim), Anita Hunter (John), and Patty Frye; brothers, Edward Porter (Vicki), Erwin Porter, Joe Porter, and Michael Porter; grandchildren, Ethan Michael Griffis and Emma Marie Griffis; multiple nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation in Bowling Green, Kentucky will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (4754 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104). A prayer service will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Visitation in New Madrid, Missouri will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home (436 Main Street, New Madrid, Missouri 63869). A Rosary Service will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (605 Davis St, New Madrid, MO 63869) with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid, Missouri.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Out of town arrangements have been entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, New Madrid, Missouri.
