Bowling Green – Sue Boring, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Hospice of Southern of Kentucky, with family by her side. She was a Bowling Green native and was born September 11, 1937. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Clete Gabbard, Sr. and Anna Leigh (Raymer) Gabbard, a son Skip Boring, five sisters Mavis Marshall, Joyce Siddens, Doris Ragan, Daphna Gilbert and Dorothy Dobbs, and one brother Clete Gabbard, Jr. Sue was a retired social service assistant for Warren County. She was a devoted member of Lehman Ave. Church of Christ and also attended Alvaton Church of Christ. Loved spending time with her grandchildren, also loved cooking with her girls and telling stories from her childhood. Survivors include her husband of 55 years Jerry L. Boring, one son Erik L. Boring (Dusti) and two precious grandchildren Audri Boring and Jo Lee Boring. There will no visitation and the family will have a private memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
