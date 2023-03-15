Elizabethtown – Carolyn Bewley Meals, 75 of Rineyville, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home. She was a native of Elizabethtown and was involved in Jaycees in Bowling Green and Southern Kentucky Fair. Carolyn retired from State Farm Insurance Company where she was an agent for 30 years. She loved being with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Burton Bewley and Maggie Peake Bewley; a grandson, Will Yates and one brother, Rick Bewley. Survivors include her husband of 55 1/2 years, Roy Meals; two daughters, Rebecca Yates of Bardstown and Joanna (Chris) Shelton of Hodgenville; one son, Tim “T.J.” (Danielle) Meals of Elizabethtown; one brother, Michael Bewley of Bardstown; one sister, Barbara Taylor of Rineyville; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Chelsea) Meals, Katie Beth Meals, Jake, Morgan and Cal Yates and Blake and Emma Shelton and two great grandchildren, Mia and Brady Meals. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in Hardin Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus or Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
