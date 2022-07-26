Bowling Green – Carolyn Sue Tarrence (Hilsmeier), 82, passed away at her home Sunday, July 24. She was a native of Huntingburg, Indiana, graduate of Bowling Green High School, retiree of Eaton Corporation (Cutler-Hammer), member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic sorority, and member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Carolyn is survived by her children Steven Tarrence (Carolyn Jean), Robert Tarrence (Marisa), Marcia Hood (Cary), and Donna Yeh (Steven), her brothers William “Bill” Hilsmeier and Allen Hilsmeier (Margaret), six grandchildren and seven great-granchildren and also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Marce Tarrence, great-granddaughter Audrey May, brother Ronald Hilsmeier, parents Herbert Hilsmeier and Mildred Ceransky, and stepfather Charles Ceransky.