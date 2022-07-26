Bowling Green – Carolyn Sue Tarrence (Hilsmeier), 82, passed away at her home Sunday, July 24. She was a native of Huntingburg, Indiana, graduate of Bowling Green High School, retiree of Eaton Corporation (Cutler-Hammer), member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic sorority, and member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Carolyn is survived by her children Steven Tarrence (Carolyn Jean), Robert Tarrence (Marisa), Marcia Hood (Cary), and Donna Yeh (Steven), her brothers William “Bill” Hilsmeier and Allen Hilsmeier (Margaret), six grandchildren and seven great-granchildren and also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Marce Tarrence, great-granddaughter Audrey May, brother Ronald Hilsmeier, parents Herbert Hilsmeier and Mildred Ceransky, and stepfather Charles Ceransky.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday, July 29th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at the church with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (htlcbg.org), Life’s Better Together (lifesbettertogether.org), or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
