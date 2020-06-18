Bowling Green - Carolyn Paschal Wilson age 79 of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday at 3:50 am at the Greenview Regional Hospital.
She was born in Louisville, KY to the late Dennis "Dick" and Verona VanMeter Paschal. Carolyn was the wife of the late William Harold Wilson. She retired as Chief Deputy from the Warren County PVA Office and was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Survivors include her children, Phillip Bilyeu (Tim Hawkins) of Gallatin, TN , Suzanne Bilyeu (Mark Blaha) Cincinnati, Ohio, Caryn Crenshaw (Kurt) Hendersonville, TN. Grandchildren, Lydia Cohron, Morgan and Michael Crenshaw, Trinity and Braxtyn Hawkins. Brother, Larry Paschal (Susie) of B.G.. Nieces, Kim Berger (Corey), Tammy Mandeville (Todd), great nephews, Travis and Trenton Mandeville, Cole, Carson and Chaz Berger. Sister-in-law, Nelva Rich (Don)
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, with the funeral service starting at 11:00 am at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
