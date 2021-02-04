Bowling Green - Carroll Berton Haynes, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the VA hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Carroll was born September 18, 1945 in Barren County, Kentucky, to the late Milton and Iva (Copas) Haynes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son David A. Haynes, and brother Kenneth Haynes.
Carroll was a heavy equipment operator of over 50 years, retiring from Holland Corporation. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and member of American Legion Post #23. Carroll was a devoted member of First General Baptist Church who especially loved his family and his Lord and Savior. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra A. (Bunch) Haynes; his daughter in law, Crystal Derrick; granddaughter Daniellica Robles; four brothers Estel Haynes, Wallace Haynes, Ricky Haynes, and James Fale Haynes; two sisters Francise Hammond and Sheila Martin; uncle Danny Copas and several nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will resume Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.