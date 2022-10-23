Bowling Green - Carroll Thomas Lehman, age 83, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family. The Lewisburg native was the son of the late Wendell and Margaret Truelove Lehman.
He was succeeded in death by his sister, Marilyn Lehman Laney. Carroll was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. In addition, he was a member of Gideons International. After being drafted in the US Army, he graduated from Western Kentucky University and retired from Country Oven Bakery. He was also a twenty-year member of the Bowling Green City Crosswinds Volunteer group. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing and being with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Joy Chyle Lehman of 59 years, son Derek (Emily) Lehman, daughter Gina (Chris) Gordon, five granddaughters Haley, Addie and Lexi Gordon and Ava and Ella Lehman, one brother Pete (Joberta) Lehman, one sister Charlotte (Dennis) Wilkes, several nieces and one nephew.
The Celebration of Life service will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Campbell Lane. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to Gideons International. Arrangements are under the direction of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
