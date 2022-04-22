Altamonte - The Lord called Casey Thomas Patterson home on March 29, 2022 in Altamonte, Florida. Casey was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on October 3rd, 1976. He and the family moved to Florida in 1983 and he spent his life as a true Floridian, but never forgot his Kentucky blue roots.
A graduate of Dr Phillips High School in 1995, Casey became a true artisan of construction – designing and building homes, docks, pools, anything and everything with the greatest of detail and time. He was constantly called upon to handle special projects countrywide and even in the islands! Casey will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold – his smile would brighten a room and he had an uncanny knack for putting everyone at ease when he listened to all his many friends and strangers alike. He loved talking sports with his dad and brother, whether it be Bucs, Magic, Noles or even Knights.
Casey is survived by his loving parents, Kenneth (Moe) and Sarah Patterson, his brother Chris (Lauri), step siblings Casey M (Christi), Ben, Erin, and Rebecca, and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many close friends. He was loved by all who knew him, but his outgoing love dwarfs it all, and we will miss him very much.
