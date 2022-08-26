Bowling Green - Catherine M. Lowe, 78 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at NHC Hendersonville, Tn.
The Jefferson County native was the daughter of the late Ivan Grant Miller and Edna Kinkade Miller. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. Catherine was employed as office staff at Country Oven Bakery and after retirement she was a substitute teacher for Warren County Schools. She was a member of the DAR, supporter of the Arts, and a lover of all music, especially the Grand Ole Opry.
Leaving to cherish her memories is her son, William K. Lowe; her granddaughter, Dexter Olivia Lowe and grandson, Grant Miller Lowe; and special man in her life, Larry.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
